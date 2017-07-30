East Hampton High School Principal passes away

School officials released information concerning the passing of the East Hampton High School principal, John Fidler. (East Hampton School Front)

School officials released information concerning the passing of the East Hampton High School principal, John Fidler.

Officials said Fidler was vacationing in Maine with his family when he suffered a heart attack, and passed.

The high school will open on Monday from 10am to 7pm for the community to leave cards and flower as a tribute in Fidler’s honor.

Officials alerted the district via email that the passing is “hard for our entire school district as many of our staff worked with John during his teaching years and principalships. John embodied everything that we believe a teacher and administrator should be and certainly has left his mark on the East Hampton Public Schools.”

Officials will update the community with updates as they are received.

