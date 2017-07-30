Man dead after boating accident in New Haven

Officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said one person is dead after a boating accident on Saturday.

Crews from the New Haven Fire Department, State Environmental Conservation Police, and the US Coast Guard responded to the New Haven Harbor just after 10:30 p.m. for reports that a 24’ Seaswhirl vessel struck an object which caused both the operator and the passenger to fall from the boat.

Police said the passenger, a 47-year-old Guilford man, swam back to the shore and called for help.

Crews rescued the operator, a 43-year-old Milford man from the water. Both were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where the operator later died.

Crews from DEEP, and the State EnCon police are investigation that accident.

