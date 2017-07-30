Teen sprains ankle at Camp Washington in Morris

Crews are on scene where a 15-year-old boy sprained his ankle at Camp Washington in Morris on Sunday.

Litchfield County Dispatch, Supervisor Kenney said crews received a call for help from 190 Kenyon Rd at 8:58 p.m. and crews arrived on scene at 9:21 p.m.

The extent of the teen’s injuries at this time is unknown.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved