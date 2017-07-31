Driver in fatal Hartford hit and run to face a judge

Two Hartford residents just waiting for the bus, were hit by a stolen SUV last week sending them to the hospital.

An anti-violence vigil was held on Wednesday evening in Hartford (WFSB)

A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter.

Hartford police said Sunday they have made an arrest following the death of a hit-and-run victim.

The Shuler family said those responsible for hitting, and ultimately killing, their mother while she was waiting for the bus in Hartford must be held accountable. (WFSB)

The driver in a deadly Hartford hit-and-run crash is expected to face a judge (WFSB file photo)

An 18-year-old from Hartford is expected to appear in front of a judge on Monday morning after being charged in connection with a crash that claimed the life of one woman.

The crash happened at a city bus stop a few weeks ago before she passed away over the weekend. A small memorial remains at the bus stop near the corner of Ashley and Sigourney streets.

Police said they were able to piece together what happened and make this arrest by looking at surveillance video and speaking with eyewitnesses. It all happened back on July 18.

Rosella "Rose" Shuler lost both of her legs when Hartford police said a stolen SUV out of West Hartford plowed into her and another man, Hartford resident Shavoka Cesar, while at a bus stop at the corner of Ashley and Sigourney streets.

The family of the 56 year-old told Eyewitness News Shuler passed Saturday night. Hartford police have arrested an 18 year-old in connection to what happened. The driver of the SUV, Deykevious Russaw, faces a number of charges, including assault, reckless driving and operating without a license.

Russaw was already in custody on unrelated murder charges.

An autopsy is scheduled to officially determine the cause of Shulers death, and charges for Russaw will then be reassessed.

