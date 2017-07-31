Woman's death ruled homicide after Hartford hit-and-run earlier - WFSB 3 Connecticut

JUST IN

Woman's death ruled homicide after Hartford hit-and-run earlier this month

Posted: Updated:
The driver in a deadly Hartford hit-and-run crash is expected to face a judge (WFSB file photo) The driver in a deadly Hartford hit-and-run crash is expected to face a judge (WFSB file photo)
Deykevious Russaw was charged in connection with a crash that claimed the life of one woman. Deykevious Russaw was charged in connection with a crash that claimed the life of one woman.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The medical examiner determined the cause of death for a woman who died after she was hit by a car in Hartford earlier this month.  

An autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday determined that the cause of death for Rosella "Rose" Shuler was a homicide. Authorities said the manner of death is blunt force trauma to lower extremities and trunk. 

Shuler lost both of her legs when Hartford police said a stolen SUV out of West Hartford plowed into her and another man, Hartford resident Shavoka Cesar, while at a bus stop at the corner of Ashley and Sigourney streets on July 18.   

The family of the 56-year-old told Eyewitness News Shuler passed Saturday night

Hartford police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to what happened. The driver of the SUV, Deykevious Russaw, faces a number of charges, including assault, reckless driving and operating without a license. 

A small memorial remains at the bus stop near the corner of Ashley and Sigourney streets. 

Police said they were able to piece together what happened and make this arrest by looking at surveillance video and speaking with eyewitnesses.  

Russaw was already in custody on unrelated murder charges. 

Now that the cause of Shulers' death has been released, the charges for Russaw will then be reassessed by police. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.