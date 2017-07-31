Authorities: Child shot in hand while inside CT home

Police are investigating after a girl and man were shot in Bridgeport late Sunday night.

Officers were called to reported shooting near the intersection of Colorado and Maplewood avenues around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified man with a "non-life-threatening graze gun shot to the head."

A short time later, officers located girl with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her left hand. Police said she was inside a nearby home on Colorado Avenue when she was hit by the bullet.

Police said both the man and child do not appear to the intended targets of the shooting.

The shooting was under investigation by detectives from the Bridgeport Police Department.

