90-degree weather expected to return tomorrow, heat wave possible

Connecticut could possibly experience a heat wave this week as 90-degree temperatures are expected to start on Tuesday.

Monday started with a clear and comfy morning.

"It's spectacular," Channel 3 Meteorologist Scot Haney said about Monday morning.

Sunday was one of the top ten days of the year. July 30 marked the fifth of ten best days of the year. The nice weather continued on Monday with temperatures in the morning eight to 10 degrees lower than the averages.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s on Monday, however, the week is expected to heat up.

"It's going to heat up," Haney said. "The humidity is expected to build a little bit during the day today."

Haney said 90-degree weather is expected to start on Tuesday. He added that 90-degree weather is also possible for Wednesday and Thursday. A heat wave is three days in a row of 90-degree weather or above.

"Get ready, the heat is on," Haney said.

If that does occur, it will be the fourth heat wave of 2017.

Isolated showers are also possible for Tuesday afternoon.

"Most towns are going to stay dry tomorrow," Haney said. "We do need to put that risk in their for a scattered shower."

