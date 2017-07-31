Family rescues man from house fire in South Windsor

A family of three is being credited with saving a man from a house fire in South Windsor on Sunday night.

Crews were called to the scene on Scantic Meadow Drive just around 8:15 p.m. But before firefighters arrived, authorities said The husband and wife with their adult daughter rushed inside the home after seeing smoke coming from the home.

Neighbors told firefighters that a man was found unconscious and "found the house secured/locked." So, the South Windsor Fire Department said the neighbors broke down the door and pulled him out.

"They kicked in door, and found a small fire on the kitchen stove and a male occupant in adjoining room unconscious in a chair. They turned the stove off and took pan outside while also trying to assist the male occupant," the South Windsor Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.

The man suffered from a medical incident that was not related to the fire, according to the South Windsor Fire Department. He was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"The actions of these three neighbors without a doubt reduced the amount of fire damage and most likely saved the occupant from a more serious, if not life threatening situation," the South Windsor Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The South Windsor Fire Department is also looking into two crashes on Sunday. There was a one-car rollover near the intersection of Oakland Road and Deming Street around 8 p.m. and a two-car crash in the area of Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 8:30 p.m. There were non-life threatening injuries were reported in both crashes.

