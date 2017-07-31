911 calls released in Danbury plane crash

Three people have been injured after a plane crashed at Danbury Airport on Sunday, according to officials.

Three people have been injured after a plane crashed at Danbury Airport on Sunday, according to officials.

Three people have been injured after a plane crashed at Danbury Airport on Sunday, according to officials.

Three people have been injured after a plane crashed at Danbury Airport on Sunday, according to officials.

The 911 calls in a Danbury plane crash were released on Monday. (WFSB file photo)

Authorities have released the emergency calls after a plane crashed at Danbury Airport on Sunday morning.

Firefighters said they received a call at 10:30 a.m. from tower dispatchers that the rented plane, a Cessna Skyhawk, had crashed just after take-off into the heavy brush near airport property on Miry Brook Road.

First Responders extricated the passengers and all three were transported to Danbury Hospital.

Two people were listed in critical condition, at last check on Sunday night. A third passenger escaped with minor injuries.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating to determine what caused the crash.

Refresh this page for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.