PD: Former CT firefighter accused of 'illegal sexual contact' with junior member

A former lieutenant with the West Thompson Fire Department was arrested after police said he had "illegal sexual contact with a juvenile junior member."

Dylan Michael Hamill turned himself into Connecticut State Police on Friday after he was charged with second-degree sexual assault.

The arrest of Hamill comes after state police were notified about an alleged sexual assault on May 11. An arrest warrant was drafted on July 28.

The West Thompson Fire Department said Hamill was "placed on administrative leave due to disciplinary action from another organization" in January. In March, the department said Hamill "was terminated as a lieutenant for non-compliance of mandated department training."

In May, the department said Hamill resigned, but has not been "an active member since December of 2016."

The West Thompson Fire Department conducted an investigation into claims of sexual assaults, but the claims were "unfounded."

The West Thompson Fire Department said the alleged victim "remains a regular (non-junior) active member in good standing."

“I can confirm at no point were any Officers aware of any sexual assaults as alleged. An Official Complaint has been filed with the State Police regarding the investigating Troopers’ conduct during the investigation," West Thompson Fire Department Fire Chief Mike Rivers said in a statement on Monday.

The West Thompson Fire Department said "the safety of all our members is the top priority" of their organization.

"This isolated incident in no way represents the dedicated men and women of the department," Rivers said in a statement on Monday.

Few details have been released in the arrest on Monday, but Hamill was released on a $25,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.

