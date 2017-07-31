Conan O'Brien visits Krust in Middletown

Conan O'Brien gets pizza at Krust in Middletown. (AP File Photo)

A national talk show made a stop for some pizza in Connecticut this weekend.

Conan O'Brien stopped bye Krust in Middletown to grab some pizza on Sunday afternoon. The host of Conan even posed with the staff of Krust.

"@teamcoco stopped in for some pie! Very pleasant surprise," the pizza restaurant posted on its Facebook.

