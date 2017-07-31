Back To School 2017

Jaq Jaq Bird

www.jaqjaqbird.com

Product: Calendar with Butterstix - $29.99, Butterstix - $14.99

Organizer, customizable

Repositionable

Large space, using Butterstix and you can color code it

OOLY

www.ooly.com

Product: Creatibles DIY Eraser Kit - $11.95, Yummy Yummy Scented Glitter Gel Pens - $8.95, Note Pals - $1.95, NEW AUGUST: 2 in 1 Flipside Notebook - $11.95, NEW AUGUST: Lil Juices Scented Erasers

Create your happy! Colorful and creative school supplies for kids of all ages

Beatrix NY

www.beatrixny.com

Product: Little Kid Pack: Alejandra Strawberry - $42.00, Lunch Box: Alejandra Strawberry- $34.00, Big Kid Pack Alexander Robot - $52.00, Bento Box Pixel Robot - $22, Bits & Pieces Pouch: Pixel Robot -16.00, Cozy Can Alexander & Pixel - $22.50

Beatrix is devoted to creating cool, contemporary gear for kids.

High quality alternatives to the disposable stuff that's often made for children.

We design products that kids love, and build them so that the love lasts

Name Bubbles

www.namebubbles.com

Product: School and Daycare Labels Packs $25 and up

Personalized

Waterproof

Dishwasher safe

Laundry Safe

Patented

Print Art Kids

www.printartkids.com

Product: Notebooks - starting at $29.95, Notepads - starting at $26.95, NoteCards - starting at $16.95, Puzzles - starting at $33.95

Create keepsakes and custom stationery featuring YOUR KID'S ART (Art can be new, or a favorite from the past such as artwork created by your own grown children.)

Products make great gifts for everyone, especially grandparents (grandparents love gifts created by their favorite little Picasso. Also great for teachers.)

All items produced in the USA, wood puzzles are individually hand-cut by master carpenter (literally one of a kind.)

Products can also be created with favorite family and pet photos (for those without kids!) PrintArtKids partners with schools on art fundraisers

Lunchbox Love

www.sayplease.com

Product: $2.99 per unit (per one volume of Lunchbox Love)

Each card contains a positive message from mom or dad like I love spending time with you or Be Kind and a fun fact, joke or riddle on the back. We never repeat a fun fact, joke or riddle so you can buy all our Lunchbox Love for Kids packs and they'll always be fresh

We donate thousands of meals to Feeding America

The goal is to spread Love, Encouragement and Fun with every card and help parents stay connected with their kids

Creativity For Kids

www.fabercastell.com/creativity-for-kids

Product: Pin & Patch Studio - $14.99, Sequin Drawing - $17.99, 24 count Beeswax Crayons - $10.99, Do Art Fizzy Paint Mix & Make Colors - $19.99

Make 5 color-in, iron-on patches and 5 easy-to-make pins. Add pizzazz to everyday ensembles with the pins and patches. Design, make, wear and even trade your pins with your friends or family. Iron-on patches can be placed on backpacks, jackets, jeans, a hat or other surfaces. NOTE: Adult supervision required when using an iron

Drawing in sequins is much like drawing in sand – relaxing, soothing, calming and fun! Plus, you can erase and start over at any time! Use the included stylus or your finger to write messages or draw pictures, decorate the frame with stickers and rhinestones to uniquely make it your own. This craft kit for kids is great for sensory play.

Crayons are a great way of drawing on large surfaces, with their soft stroke and bright colors. Our amazingly smooth beeswax crayons are now available in a sturdy storage case. Perfect for art-on-the-go, keeps crayons tidy

This innovative painting kit allows for children to learn the basics of color and color mixing while incorporating a fantastic amount of fizzy fun. Add water to watch your fizzy paint bubble then use your brush to create beautiful watercolors. Use the mortar and pestle to grind tablets into powder for new forms of painting. Hang and display your art with the fun colors of frames included

8) Sticky Bellies

www.stickybellies.com

Also available at Amazon.com (search Sticky Bellies Picture Me Proud Photo Memory)

Product: Picture Me Proud™ Photo Memory Cards $12.99

Capture the first day of school with style and ease – simple grab the sign, fill in the details and snap your pics

A better alternative to cumbersome scrapbooks – document all of the details of the first day of school in one simple picture

Pack of 10 cards includes First Day of School, Last Day of School, Lost Tooth (x2), Vacation (x2), My First ____ (x2) and Today I…____ (x2) 10 boards for less than $1.50 a sign.

Made in the USA

Reusable when put into a 8x10 frame of your choice. Write right on the glass

spbang

www.spbang.com

Product: spbang reusable bags - $9.99

Reusable bags perfect for snacks, toys, crayons or anything on the go

Easy to wash on the bottom rack of your dishwasher

‘Notes’ version let’s parents or kids write directly on bags using a non-permanent marker

Saves the environment and families money