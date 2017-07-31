Study ranks CT as top school system in America

The WalletHub "conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017's States with the Best & Worst School Systems" and released the results of that study on Monday morning. Connecticut was ranked 8th in the study. (WalletHub)

A recent study looked at the best school systems in America and Connecticut received high marks in the report.

The WalletHub "conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017's States with the Best & Worst School Systems" and released the results of that study on Monday morning.

The Connecticut ranked eighth overall while the top five spots went to Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Vermont, respectively.

The report "compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 21 key measures of quality and safety." Connecticut ranked the following top categories:

23rd – Math Test Scores

4th – Reading Test Scores

8th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

1st – Median ACT Score

27th – % of Licensed/Certified Public K–12 Teachers

14th – Dropout Rate

11th – Bullying Incidence Rate

26th – % of Threatened/Injured High School Students

To see the full list, click here.

For more informaion on the full report by WalletHub, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.