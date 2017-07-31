PD: Officer hit by dump truck while directing traffic in Farmington

An officer was hit by a dump truck while directing traffic in a construction zone in Farmington on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Route 4 near the High Street intersection around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the unidentified Farmington Police officer was rushed to a local with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was cited for striking an officer while directing traffic. Officials from the Department of Motor Vehicles is currently inspecting the dump truck.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the Farmington Police Department.

