7.31.17 Tomato Peaches & Watermelon Salad and Grilled Lamb Chops

Tomato Peaches & Watermelon Salad and Grilled Lamb Chops

From Carole Peck at the Good News Restaurant and Bar

A simple salad using some of Summer’s tomatoes & favorite fruits. This is a refreshing plus a delicious surprise to try. Of course, try to use the best of all ingredients. Use heirloom variety of tomatoes if possible, experiment with different ones and mix them together.

Can be used as a main dish or as a side with any meat or fish of your choice.

Ingredients:

4 garden tomatoes or 1 pt. cherry tomatoes, halved

2 ripe yellow peaches

3 2” round slices seedless watermelon

10 leaves each fresh mint & basil, torn in pieces

2 Tb rice vinegar

2 Tb honey

1 lemon, juice only

4 feta cheese, crumbled

course sea salt & fresh ground pepper, optional

Directions:

Core & cut the tomatoes into wedges, do the same with the peaches, cutting the wedge off the pit.

Cut the rind from the watermelon then cut the flesh into 2 inch squares.

Place these 3 ingredients into a shallow bowl and add herbs.

Wisk the vinegar, honey, and lemon juice together.

Pour mixture over all the ingredients, toss lightly.

Place on serving platter and sprinkle with crumbled feta.

Sprinkle with salt & pepper, if you wish.

Grilled Lamb Chops, serves 8:

16 lamb chops d

For Marinade:

salt and pepper

couple of sprigs of fresh thyme, leaves picked

1 full lemon, juice only

¼ cup Olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, minced

couple of sprigs of tarragon, leaves picked

Directions:

Combine ingredients in bowl and marinate chops for two hours.

Once chops have marinated, pre-heat grill to 500 degrees, high heat for open flame grills

For medium-rare, depending on the thickness of the chops, cook for approximately 3 minutes on each side over a medium flame