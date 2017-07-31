East Haven police try to identify attempted bank robbery suspect

Police in East Haven are asking for help identifying the man in this surveillance picture after an attempted bank robbery. (East Haven Police Department/WFSB)

Police are searching for the man responsible for an attempted bank robbery in East Haven.

The unidentified man is suspected of attempting to rob the Key Bank on Main Street just around 9 a.m. Police said he entered the bank and asked the teller for quote "all the money."

There was no threats made to employees or customers, police said. Investigators added that the suspect did not imply or display a weapon.

The suspect did not take any money and fled on foot in an unknown direction. Officers with a K9 searched the area, but were unable to locate him.

There were no injuries reported during the attempted bank robbery.

Police released a surveillance picture of a suspect. He is being described as a man in his 40s and was unshaven. The suspect was wearing a dark green baseball cap, black sunglasses with red on the sides, a blue t-shirt with the words “No Delay in My Game” in white lettering.

If you have any information you're asked to call the East Haven Police Department at 203-468-3820.

