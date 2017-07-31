911 calls released in deadly Plymouth crash

The Watertown Superintendent of Schools released the name of a teen killed in an overnight crash in Plymouth.

Authorities have released the emergency calls in early Saturday morning crash in the Terryville section of Plymouth that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.

The crash took place at 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of Town Hill Road and Cross Road. Police said four people were taken to area hospitals by ambulance. Vincent Cammarata, 17, was taken by Life Star medical helicopter to Hartford Hospital where police said he died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Cammarata, who was affectionately known as Vinny, was a Watertown High School student. Superintendent Dr. Bridget Carnemolla said Cammmarata as "highly intelligent with an engaging personality, and he was definitely filled with great potential. He was interested in Science courses, and planned to study a Science-related field in college."

In total, there were eight males in the car ranging in age between 16 and 18 years old. Those involved in the crash were either current and former students of Watertown High School.

Shortly after the crash, police searched for two teenagers who fled the scene but were later located. The two teens called a relative to pick them up, who then called the police and brought them to the police station, according to officials.

In a district-wide letter, Carnemolla said grief counselors will be available for students and staff in the Watertown High School's Media Center on Monday from noon to 2 p.m.

