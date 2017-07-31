Watertown teen killed in Plymouth crash graduated in June

The Watertown Superintendent of Schools released the name of a teen killed in an overnight crash in Plymouth.

Authorities have released the emergency calls made early Saturday morning on a crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.

The crash happened at 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of Town Hill Road and Cross Road, in Plymouth.

Police said four people were taken to area hospitals by ambulance. Vincent Cammarata, 17, was taken by Life Star to Hartford Hospital where police said he died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Cammarata, who was affectionately known as Vinny, was from Watertown, however, he was a student at Cedarhurst School in Hamden. He graduated in June.

Superintendent Dr. Bridget Carnemolla said Cammarata as "highly intelligent with an engaging personality, and he was definitely filled with great potential. He was interested in Science courses, and planned to study a Science-related field in college."

In total, there were eight males in the car ranging in age between 16 and 18 years old. Those involved in the crash were either current and former students of Watertown High School.

Shortly after the crash, police searched for two teenagers who fled the scene but were later located. The two teens called a relative to pick them up, who then called the police and brought them to the police station, according to officials.

Cammarata was the nephew of Naugatuck Police Lt. Bryan Cammarata, who described Vinny as intelligent, a talented musician, and witty.

"It's hard to imagine that we lost a family member who is so young," he said.

Flowers now sit where the crash happened. The other people inside the car are expected to survive.

“It's comforting for all of us as family members who were killed in a motor vehicle accident that people are showing their condolences in that way,” Cammarata said.

A memorial service has been set up for Thursday in Waterbury. More information on that can be found here.

Many questions about the crash still remain unanswered.

