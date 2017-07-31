Connecticut Senate OKs changes needed for new tribal casino

The state Senate has approved amended agreements that could lead to Connecticut's first casino on nontribal land.

Monday's 27-8 vote comes exactly one week after the House of Representatives voted in favor of the amended compacts and memoranda of understanding between the state and the two federally recognized tribes, the Mashantucket Pequots and the Mohegans.

It's now up to the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs to sign off on those same changes.

“Once again, state legislators have stood up to defend Connecticut jobs and revenue,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said in a statement on Monday. “We want to thank the House and Senate and the Governor for approving these changes and doing the right thing for the state.”

“As a result of today’s approval, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes are that much closer to starting construction in East Windsor,” Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman Kevin Brown said in a statement on Monday. “We’re confident that the BIA will follow in the steps of the General Assembly, and that work will get underway very soon.”

The revised agreements ensure that a proposed satellite casino the tribes want to build in East Windsor to compete with MGM Resorts' casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, will not compromise the state's current revenue-sharing arrangement with the tribes, which own Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun.

MGM has said it will continue to challenge the state's process in court.

