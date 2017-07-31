Somers hires first female police officer in 70 years

The first female officer in Somers was sworn in on Monday (Town of Somers)

It was a historical day on Monday in Somers for the police department, where the first female officer was sworn in.

Officer Shannon Belcher joined the Somers Police Department after retiring with 25 years of service with the Connecticut State Police.

The town posted photos on Facebook and said Officer Belcher "is looking forward to serving the Town of Somers and its residents."

Somers has not had a female police officer in more than 70 years.

