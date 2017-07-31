East Hampton principal was 'heart and soul' of school

A community is in mourning after the sudden death of a long-time school principal.

Students and staff at East Hampton High School are in shock after hearing about the death of Principal John Fidler.

He died on Sunday of a heart attack while vacationing with his family in Maine.

On Monday, students and staff members were remembering Fidler, saying he was the heart and soul of the school.

“He brought positivity, encouragement, and kindness. It's really not going to be the same,” said student Kelley Williams.

“He was the essence of everything in East Hampton. He was the best of us and he brought out the best in everyone else,” said a colleague Nancy Briere.

Fidler worked in East Hampton schools for 27 years, as a teacher, coach, and administrator, touching many lives along the way.

“He cared deeply about every student in the school,” said student Joseph Smith.

That caring nature is why so many students and staff came together on Monday.

“John knew everybody. John could put a room at ease. John made everybody feel like they were just as important as his own children,” said School Superintendent Paul Smith.

Many students remembered the last time they saw their principal, on the last day of school, now they are preparing for the first day of school without him.

“That moment when he doesn't come through that door first period to say good morning, ask you how your day was, how your summer was, it's just going to be really hard. I think there's going to be a lot of kids and teachers who are just going to be completely upset. It's going to take a lot more than a month,” said Regina Dellavoppe.

Colleagues said Fidler died doing what he loved, which was being active with his sons.

The superintendent says they plan to have calling hours in the auditorium later this week. Those details are still being arranged.

