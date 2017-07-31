Homes displaying American Flag are targets of hate mail

Some residents who fly American Flags say they are targets of hate mail (WFSB)

Some residents in Marlborough say the American Flags flying outside their homes are making them the target of hate mail.

While the people who got the hate mail say they are disturbed by what they found in their mailbox, it will not change the way they feel about their country.

Ashley Meyer is not afraid to show her patriotism.

“There are 12 flags on the bottom. Two up top. One in honor of my grandfather. The other in honor of our other friends who have served our country,” Meyer said.

Meyer says she found an envelope in her mailbox on Sunday, with multiple pages of anti-American and anti-government fliers.

“Someone took all this time to send all this through the mail. Clearly, they have no patriotism and aren't proud of our country,” Meyer said.

Ken Hjulstrom also received the same envelope. He also proudly supports his country.

“I'm a very proud American. My son is a veteran with Army National Guard, spent time in Iraq. My father was a World War II veteran,” Hjulstrom said.

He added that the content of the mailer isn't just unpatriotic, it's also racist and anti-Semitic.

“This I think is really over the top in terms on content,” Hjulstrom said.

Both Hjulstrom and Meyer say they have no plans to take down their flags, and hope others will help them send their own message.

“I hope everybody in Connecticut puts flags up everywhere just to show people like this who are so hateful that we need to ban together,” Meyer said.

Both Meyer and Hjulstrom notified the resident trooper in Marlborough about the mailing.

They believe they aren't the only ones who got it and hope the troopers can track down the person sending them.

