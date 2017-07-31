Car crashed into Newington liquor store

A car hit a liquor store in Newington on Monday (WFSB)

There were no serious injuries reported when a car crashed into a liquor store in Newington on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Liquor Locker on Kelsey Street in Newington around 4 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

