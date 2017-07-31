Trending hotter/muggier, eventually unsettled...

MONDAY RECAP…

It was a comfortably warm start to the week with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s inland this afternoon, right near the average high of 85 for the last day of July (slightly cooler along the coast) under a mostly sunny sky. With dew point values in the upper 50s and lower 60s, the humidity wasn’t too bad --- that however, will change as the week progresses.

Monday also marks the end of July. With regard to rainfall: at Windsor Locks, 6.57” fell over the 31 day period… a surplus of 2.38 inches; at Bridgeport, conversely, only 2.54” of rain was recorded, a deficit of 0.92 inches!

THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…

Isolated showers developed just to the west of CT late this afternoon and as we progress through the evening hours, they’ll quickly diminish as the sun sets. Temperatures will slowly drop from the 80s through the 70s. Under a mainly clear sky, they’ll bottom out between 60 and 65 by daybreak… so it won’t be *as* cool as Monday morning, when temperatures started out for many towns in the 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK…

The month of August will start out with even warmer weather. For Tuesday, temperatures will flirt with the 90 degree mark, away from Long Island Sound. As an area of high pressure begins moving offshore, our humidity will start to also creep up, a trend that will continue through the end of the week. Tomorrow there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower/storm to develop with the daytime heating, but most of the state will remain dry.

Wednesday and Thursday will be just as hot, near 90 each afternoon (inland). If we are able to hit 90 for 3 consecutive days, then we will have our 4th heat wave of 2017 --- it will be close, coming down to a degree or two! Coastal communities will see highs in the lower to mid-80s with an onshore slow. The humidity will become more noticeable as dew point values rise into the upper 60s. With the instability from the heat and high humidity, each day will feature a chance for an afternoon isolated/pop-up storm.

Friday will not be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s, compliments of more cloud coverage. We’ll also run the risk for more isolated showers/storms.

THE WEEKEND…

A slow moving cold front will be on the approach and then move through the region over the first half of the weekend. This means Saturday could be rather unsettled (at least as of now), not a washout but we’ll likely have to deal with some rain and thunderstorms. In the wake of the cold front, the humidity drops Sunday and we’ll get to enjoy dry weather with a partly to mostly sunny sky as high pressure builds into Connecticut. Cooler air will lag behind the front, though, and thus we are still expecting highs in the middle 80s. It will not be much cooler along the shoreline, as the wind direction will be offshore.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

