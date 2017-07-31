Some of the unhealthiest dishes at restaurant chains 'honored'

It’s the food that adds “a notch to your belt and a blow to your heart.”

The Center for Science in the Public Interest has released its 2017 Xtreme Eating Awards, "honoring" dishes served up at major restaurant chains that aren’t the healthiest options.

The awards cover all kinds of food categories, from steak, eggs, and pasta, to milkshakes and chocolate cake.

These dishes “honored” serve up thousands of calories, and are loaded with sodium and saturated fat.

