Hartford public libraries to extend hours

Hartford's public libraries will be extending their hours later this summer.

Starting on Sept. 5, the Albany Avenue and Park Street branches will be open for 17 more hours each week, including Saturdays.

Meanwhile, the Campfield, Dwight, and Barbour branches will be open for an additional 10 hours each week.

The new hours:

Albany, 1250 Albany Ave., 860-695-7380.

Monday and Wednesday, 10 am-6 pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 am-8 pm; Fri., 10 am-5 pm; Saturday, 10 am-5 pm.

Barbour, 261 Barbour St., 860-695-7400.

Monday and Wednesday, 10 am-8 pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 am-6 pm; Friday, 10 am-5 pm.

Camp Field, 20 Campfield Ave, 860-695-7440.

Monday and Wednesday, 10 am-6 pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 am-8 pm; Friday, 10 am-5 pm.

Dwight, 7 New Park Ave., 860-695-7460.

Monday and Wednesday, 10 am-6 pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 am-8 pm; Friday, 10 am-5 pm.

Park, 744 Park St., 860-695-7500

Monday and Wednesday, 10 am-8 pm; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 am-6 pm; Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm.

Ropkins, 1750 Main St., 860-695-7520.

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 3-6 pm; Tuesday, 1:30 to 6 pm.

Downtown, 500 Main St., 860-695-6300. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 am-8 pm; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 am-5 pm; Sundays, November through April, 1-5 pm.

