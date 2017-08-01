Communities participate in National Night Out

Police departments across the state will be taking part in the national night out. (WFSB file photo)

Police departments across the state will be taking part in the national night out. The event, which has been going on for more than 30 years, helps build better relationships between police and the people they serve.

These events happen every year all over the country and in Meriden, police are expecting thousands of people to come out.

The community-building campaign has been going on for years as a way to encourage better relationships between police officers and their communities. Neighborhoods host anything from block parties to parades to cookouts for the event.

On Tuesday night, they will also have their fire and police vehicles out as well as their K-9 officers.

Meriden Police said it is a wonderful chance for the community to meet their officers in a relaxed setting and under positive circumstances.

"The way they could talk to the police on a different level," Lt. George DelMastro said. "It's friendlier for them, meaning that it's they're not calling us for an incident that took place."

The event in Meriden begins at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

Other towns and cities that are hosting events include:

East Hartford from 5-8 p.m. at the East Hartford Public Safety Complex.

New London from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Ocean Beach Park.

Suffield from 3-9 p.m. at the Spaulding School.

Newington from 5-8 p.m. at Mill Pond Park.

New Britain from 5-9 p.m. in the Central Park is along Main Street.

Norwich from 6-9 p.m. at Howard T. Brown Park.

