Crash closes Main Street in Stratford

A motor vehicle crash has shut down Main Street in Stratford on Tuesday morning.

Main Street is closed northbound and southbound between Stratford Avenue and Wells Place after a two-vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.

A Chevy Tahoe, which is an unmarked police vehicle, was responding to a non-emergency call when police said it collided with another vehicle.

"We had chairs on the sidewalk, so if it happened around 9 a.m. maybe somebody will be there," Eddy Delgado, who is a chef at the nearby The Pickle Barrel, said.

An unidentified police officer was alone in Tahoe when he crashed occurred on Tuesday morning. Police said that officer was treated and released from Bridgeport Hospital.

Police said the female driver of the other vehicle was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where she remained in stable condition. Police added her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The woman's vehicle sustained substantial damage in the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

