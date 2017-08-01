Officer injured in Stratford crash

An on-duty officer was injured in a motor vehicle crash while responding to a call in Stratford on Tuesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported on Main Street around 12:40 a.m. A Chevy Tahoe, which is an unmarked police vehicle, was responding to a non-emergency call for a reported burglary in town when police said it collided with another vehicle.

"We had chairs on the sidewalk, so if it happened around 9 a.m. maybe somebody will be there," Eddy Delgado, who is a chef at the nearby The Pickle Barrel, said.

An unidentified police officer was alone in Tahoe when he crashed on Tuesday morning. Police said that officer was treated and released from Bridgeport Hospital.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle, who is a 21-year-old woman, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where she remained in stable condition. Police added her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The woman's vehicle sustained substantial damage in the crash, police said.

Main Street was closed northbound and southbound between Stratford Avenue and Wells Place until 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

