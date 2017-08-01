Police detective recovering after crash in Stratford

An on-duty officer was injured in a motor vehicle crash while responding to a call in Stratford on Tuesday morning.

An on-duty police detective was injured in a motor vehicle crash while responding to a call in Stratford on Tuesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported on Main Street around 12:40 a.m. A Chevy Tahoe, which is an unmarked police vehicle, was responding to a non-emergency call for a reported burglary in town when police said it collided with another vehicle.

An unidentified detective was alone in Tahoe when he crashed on Tuesday morning. Police said that officer was treated and released from Bridgeport Hospital.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle, who is a 21-year-old woman, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where she remained in stable condition. Police added her injuries are non-life-threatening.

"A lot of people stopped to help, so that's a good thing and hopefully we can get some information from them," Stratford Police Captain Frank Eannotti said.

The woman's vehicle sustained substantial damage in the crash, police said.

Fortunately, no businesses were damaged, but owner of the nearby the Pickle Barrel Steve Pickel said he was anxious when he got the call about the crash. Last September, his deli was burglarized.

"They made a mess of the store," Pickel said. "They didn't get the ATM machine, which is what they wanted, they made a little mess."

Pickel said he's grateful no one was hurt. He added if this had happened a few hours later, people would have likely been sitting in the area eating.

"We had chairs on the sidewalk, so if it happened around 9 a.m. maybe somebody will be there," Eddy Delgado, who is a chef at the Pickle Barrel, said.

Police said they are in the early stages of their investigation and working to figure out who was at fault. Meanwhile, it was back to business at the Pickle Barrel, which was able to open its doors for breakfast.

"It was nice to see everybody move along, clean it up and go about our day," Pickel said.

Main Street was closed northbound and southbound between Stratford Avenue and Wells Place until 7:30 a.m.

Police said they will release more information later this afternoon, including the name of the officer.

