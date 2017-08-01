State budget turmoil impacts key services

The state labor union concession deal may have squeaked by the senate, but we are still feeling the pain of a state budget in turmoil.

The Connecticut Non-Profit Alliance will be holding a press conference Tuesday morning to address the impact these first few weeks without a state budget has had on human service programs.

The non-profit said the outlook is grim if any agreement is not reached. They believe it is impacting the people they serve.

Providers will talk about program cuts and closing at a meeting at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

They will discuss the impact of what they are calling massive cuts to the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

In addition, the Connecticut Non-Profit Alliance will bring up the financial impact they say one furlough day had on providers, with one taking a nearly $40,000 hit.

People are calling for an agreement on the budget soon. It comes one day after state senate lawmakers approved a deal with union workers that is expected to save the state $1.5 billion over two years.

Some lawmakers will be at the press conference, which is happening at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

