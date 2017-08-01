PD: 19-year-old with criminal history tried to break into West Haven home

Jaquan Toles was arrested after police said he tried to get into a home in West Haven on Monday morning. (West Haven Police Department)

A 19-year-old man was arrested after police said he tried to get into a home in West Haven on Monday morning.

Jaquan Toles was arrested in connection with an attempted burglary when police said he tried to enter a residence on Washington Avenue through a window around 10:30 a.m.

Eyewitnesses were able to give a description of Toles to police and he was spotted leaving the area. A search by officers located Toles a short time and he was taken into custody.

Police said has several prior arrests for burglary and larceny. He was being held on bond on Tuesday.

