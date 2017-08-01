Redemption center in East Haven to close

Owners of a redemption center in Connecticut are expected to announce their closing on Tuesday morning.

The SARAH Redemption Center on Foxon Road in East Haven will be closing in the near future. The closure is being blamed on the "lack of support for the modernization and expansion of the Bottle Bill in Connecticut."

It is unclear how many employees will lose their job due to the closure. A spokesperson for the SARAH Redemption Center said many of the employees are disabled.

Last year, a spokesperson for the SARAH Redemption Center said the facility returned more than 16 million cans.

Lou Burch, who is the Connecticut program director for the Citizens Campaign for the Environment and a member of Save CT Bottle Bill Coalition, is expected to speak at a news conference at the facility around 10 a.m.

