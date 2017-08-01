Berlin motel suspect to appear in court today

A popular beach in Connecticut has a dangerous and potential deadly attraction.More >
A popular beach in Connecticut has a dangerous and potential deadly attraction.More >
The drinks have stopped flowing at two local bars after the state's Department of Labor shut them down in a late night raid.More >
The drinks have stopped flowing at two local bars after the state's Department of Labor shut them down in a late night raid.More >
An Oregon couple said they have been fighting for nearly four years to prove that they are intellectually capable of raising their children. ?More >
An Oregon couple said they have been fighting for nearly four years to prove that they are intellectually capable of raising their children. ?More >
A Pennsylvania mother is accused of abandoning her 7-month-old child in a motel room for more than 20 hours.More >
A Pennsylvania mother is accused of abandoning her 7-month-old child in a motel room for more than 20 hours.More >
There are some incredible connections to be made to the first family of the United States and Lockwood’s novels from the turn of the 19th century.More >
There are some incredible connections to be made to the first family of the United States and Lockwood’s novels from the turn of the 19th century.More >
Authorities have released the emergency calls made early Saturday morning on a crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.More >
Authorities have released the emergency calls made early Saturday morning on a crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.More >
The Center for Science in the Public Interest has released its 2017 Xtreme Eating Awards.More >
The Center for Science in the Public Interest has released its 2017 Xtreme Eating Awards.More >
A Massachusetts company is bringing more mythically-inspired, limited edition flavors of seltzer to a store near you.More >
A Massachusetts company is bringing more mythically-inspired, limited edition flavors of seltzer to a store near you.More >
The Connecticut Senate approved a state employee labor concessions package that is needed to help save $1.5 billion over two years.More >
The Connecticut Senate approved a state employee labor concessions package that is needed to help save $1.5 billion over two years.More >
A former official who stole more than $250,000 from a New Jersey agency that provides education to underprivileged children and used the money to buy a Maserati and expensive fur coat is now headed to prison.More >
A former official who stole more than $250,000 from a New Jersey agency that provides education to underprivileged children and used the money to buy a Maserati and expensive fur coat is now headed to prison.More >