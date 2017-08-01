Berlin motel suspect to appear in court today

Rahheem McDonald is accused of shooting and killing a motel clerk in Berlin and is due in court in Meriden on Tuesday. (WFSB File Photo)

A man accused of shooting and killing a motel clerk in Berlin is due in Meriden Superior Court on Tuesday.

Police said 37-year-old Rahheem McDonald is facing charges in the death of 25-year-old Pratik Jagani.

Police said Jagani was gunned down while working at the front lobby of the Days Inn on the Berlin Turnpike last month.

Police said McDonald left the scene of the shooting and was involved in a crash in North Haven.

He told police that he was high on PCP.

