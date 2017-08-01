Today could be start of heat wave

Temperatures were expected to hit 90 degrees on Tuesday, which could signal the start of a heat wave.

Channel 3 Meteorologist Scot Haney said while temperatures were comfortable on Tuesday morning, they were expected to rise.

"The dew points are going to be on the rise today," Haney said. "Remember, the dew point is the measure of how much moisture there is in the air. The higher the dew point gets, the more comfortable it feels."

Haney added that 90-degree weather is also possible for Wednesday and Thursday. A heat wave is three days in a row of 90-degree weather or above.

If that does occur, it will be the fourth heat wave of 2017.

There is a slight chance for Isolated showers on Tuesday afternoon. Haney said the bigger chance for isolated showers are on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

"It's not a washout by any means," Haney said. "So don't cancel those outdoor activities. Just make sure you have a safe haven when these thunderstorms roll through."

