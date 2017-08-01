Tuesday's 90 degrees could be start of heat wave

The first day of August definitely felt like summer, as the temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley Airport.

Tuesday's 90 degrees could be the start of a heat wave this week, as the heat is expected to stick around.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a shower and/or thunderstorm can't be ruled out Tuesday evening, but most of them will die out as we lose the daytime heating.

The rest of the week will be just as hot as Tuesday.

If the state sees three consecutive days of 90 degrees, it'll be our fourth heat wave of 2017.

"Coastal communities will see highs in the lower to mid-80s with an onshore flow from the south and southwest," DePrest said.

The humidity is going to stick around this week too, with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The heat and high humidity allow for a chance of storms this week as well.

"Each night will be mild and muggy, with low temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees," DePrest said.

Showers are expected for Saturday, and possibly some thunderstorms, but a washout is not expected.

Temperatures will be in the 80s on Saturday in most places.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid-80s.

"Plus the dew point temperatures will drop into the 50s during the day, so it will feel quite pleasant outside," DePrest said.

To read the full technical discussion, click here.

