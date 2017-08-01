72-year-old man charged with sexual assault of 'minor children'

Richard Saunders was "accused of several incidents of sexual contact with minor children." (Newtown Police Department)

A 72-year-old man is "accused of several incidents of sexual contact with minor children" in Newtown.

Police charged Newtown resident Richard Saunders with four counts each of Impairing the morals of a child, risk of injury to a minor and fourth-degree sexual assault.

The arrest of Saunders comes after an investigation by School Resource Officer William Chapman. The investigation came after "reported incidents over the past several years."

Saunders turned himself into Newtown Police Department on Monday. He was arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Monday.

