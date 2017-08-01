18-year-old charged with manslaughter after deadly Hartford crash

A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter.

A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter.

A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter.

A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter.

Hartford police said Sunday they have made an arrest following the death of a hit-and-run victim.

Hartford police said Sunday they have made an arrest following the death of a hit-and-run victim.

The Shuler family said those responsible for hitting, and ultimately killing, their mother while she was waiting for the bus in Hartford must be held accountable. (WFSB)

The Shuler family said those responsible for hitting, and ultimately killing, their mother while she was waiting for the bus in Hartford must be held accountable. (WFSB)

The medical examiner determined the cause of death for a woman who died after she was hit by a car in Hartford earlier this month.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death for a woman who died after she was hit by a car in Hartford earlier this month.

Deykevious Russaw was arrested in connection with a deadly crash where a woman was hit by a car in Hartford earlier this month. (Hartford Police Department)

The charges have been upgraded for the 18-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a deadly crash where a woman was hit by a car in Hartford earlier this month.

Deykevious Russaw was charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree larceny, Reckless Driving and Operating Motor vehicle without a License as well as two counts of evading a motor vehicle accident.

The arrest of Russaw comes after the death of Rosella "Rose" Shuler.

Police said a stolen SUV, out of West Hartford, plowed into Shuler and Hartford resident Shavoka Cesar while they were at a bus stop at the corner of Ashley and Sigourney streets on July 18. Initially, Shuler lost her legs in the crash, but she died from injuries suffered in that crash at Saint Francis Hospital on Saturday night.

On Monday, an autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death for Shuler was a homicide. Authorities said the manner of death is blunt force trauma to lower extremities and trunk.

Police said Russaw is "already in custody on unrelated charges." The arrest warrant, in this case, is expected to be served at the next court appearance of Russaw, which is Aug. 8.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.