Dash cam video shows Wethersfield police chief stopping shoplifting suspect

The chief of police was able to help stop a shoplifting suspect. (Wethersfield Police Department)

A dash camera released on Tuesday afternoon shows a Connecticut police chief stopping a shoplifting suspect.

Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran spotted a man walking with something under his arm. Cetran determined that he was an alleged shoplifter.

The police chief, in street clothes, was able to stop the man from fleeing the area before another officer arrived on the scene.

