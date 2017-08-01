8.1.17 Oven Baked Ribs

Oven Baked Ribs
From Pete Daversa
Ingredients:
2 racks St Louis Style ribs
1 bottle of your favorite bbq Sauce
For Rib Rub:
2 tbsp Smoked Paprika
1 Tbsp Chipotle Chili Powder
1 Cup Chili Powder
2 Tbsp Ground Mustard Powder
2 Tbsp Garlic Powder
2 Tbsp Onion Powder
½ Cup Kosher Salt
½ Cup Granulated Sugar
2 Cups Dark Brown Sugar
Procedure:
1) Remove the papery membrane on the back of the ribs, using a paper towel or kitchen towel to grip it, pulling it away in one piece. Rub ribs generously on all sides with spice rub
2) Preheat oven to 225°F and set rack in center position; set a wire rack in a rimmed baking sheet. Remove and discard plastic from the rib racks, set on prepared baking sheet. Bake ribs for 4 hours. Take ribs out and add a thin layer of BBQ sauce. Place back in oven and cook until a toothpick or skewer can be pushed into meat with minimal resistance, about 1/2 hours longer. (Cooking times can vary