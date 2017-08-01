8.1.17 Oven Baked Ribs

Oven Baked Ribs

From Pete Daversa

Ingredients:

2 racks St Louis Style ribs

1 bottle of your favorite bbq Sauce

For Rib Rub:

2 tbsp Smoked Paprika

1 Tbsp Chipotle Chili Powder

1 Cup Chili Powder

2 Tbsp Ground Mustard Powder

2 Tbsp Garlic Powder

2 Tbsp Onion Powder

½ Cup Kosher Salt

½ Cup Granulated Sugar

2 Cups Dark Brown Sugar

Procedure:

1) Remove the papery membrane on the back of the ribs, using a paper towel or kitchen towel to grip it, pulling it away in one piece. Rub ribs generously on all sides with spice rub

2) Preheat oven to 225°F and set rack in center position; set a wire rack in a rimmed baking sheet. Remove and discard plastic from the rib racks, set on prepared baking sheet. Bake ribs for 4 hours. Take ribs out and add a thin layer of BBQ sauce. Place back in oven and cook until a toothpick or skewer can be pushed into meat with minimal resistance, about 1/2 hours longer. (Cooking times can vary