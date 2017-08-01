16 stolen vehicles recovered by Hartford police

Seven people were arrested and 16 stolen motor vehicles were recovered by the Hartford Police Department on Monday.

The operation was conducted by the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division Auto Theft Unit. During the full-day/night operation, police said of the 16 vehicles, 11 were stolen with keys inside them. Of stolen vehicles, 11 were from out of Hartford.

Police said the current market value of the stolen vehicles recovered was about $145,750.

2014 Audi A6, Farmington w/keys

2007 Chevy Equinox, Hartford w/keys

2004 Chevy Malibu, Wethersfield w/keys

2012 Ford Focus, Hartford w/keys

2012 Ford Fusion, Rocky Hill w/keys

2013 Ford Fusion, South Windsor w/keys

2004 Honda Civic, Hartford w/keys

2001 Hyundai Sonata, West Hartford w/keys

2007 Lexus ES350, Newington

1994 Honda Accord, Hartford

2011 Kawasaki KX250 Dirt Bike, East Hartford

2002 Ford Explorer, Middletown w/keys

2004 Ford Taurus, Hartford w/keys

1998 Chevy Prizm, Manchester

2016 Subaru Forester, West Hartford w/keys

2013 Acura TL, Farmington

Police also towed four off-road vehicles, two dirt bikes, and two all-terrain vehicles.

There was no damage to city vehicles during the operation. Police said there were "no pursuits, no injuries to officers or suspects, no citizen complaints and no use of force numbers pulled."

Police also said the city of Hartford "is currently at a 13.8% reduction in auto thefts from this time last year."

The following people were arrested in connection with the stolen vehicles:

Jermaine Davis, 28, of Wethersfield,

Daryn Johnson 33, of Hartford,

London Jones, 44, of Windsor,

Jose Padilla, 19, of Hartford,

Christopher Cruz-Morales, 24, of Hartford,

Dale Barrows, 28, of East Hartford,

A 17-year-old East Hampton resident

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.