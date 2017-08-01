Police looking for suspects in school vandalism

With just four weeks to go before the school year starts back up, New Haven police say vandals have targeted a city high school.

Someone recently broke into Hillhouse High School and trashed a number of rooms.

Residents in the neighborhood said they can’t believe what happened, and just want whoever is behind it to be caught.

"I’m over here, just about every day and it's very disheartening and upsetting, definitely,” said Kimberly Martin of New Haven. "It’s upsetting that people would feel, especially a high school that people would feel they could break in and do something like that where kids go. We were actually just there a week ago, having a summer camp class there, so it’s very upsetting."

Custodial staffers reportedly discovered the vandalism early Monday morning. There were smashed windows, broken glass, and rooms that were ransacked.

It is unclear if anything was stolen or why the new security system’s alarms didn’t go off, but the school district is working with police to investigate.

"(It’s) sad, because you can be doing other stuff besides breaking into the schools. Crazy, we need the schools for the kids. Without that, what are they going to do,” said James Grimes, of New Haven.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact New Haven police.

