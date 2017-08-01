Heat, Humidity and Storm Chances...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Today will be warm and even muggier, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s (dew point values will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s). During the afternoon and evening hours isolated to scattered areas of rain and storms will be possible. Heavy rain will be the biggest threat as the atmosphere is loaded with moisture --- as storms will be slow moving, poor drainage flooding could be an issue. Because of this, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for parts of the state through this evening. Also expect frequent lightning and perhaps some gusty wind (isolated to only the strongest storms).

Tomorrow we do it all over again, and basically the same type of weather is on tap for Friday: warm/muggy with a chance for afternoon storms.

The timing of a cold front with rain/storms seems to be on track for Saturday; behind it, we expect less humid and sunny weather for Sunday.

Mark

CONTINUED HOT & HUMID THE REST OF THE WEEK…

Today, Tomorrow, and Friday are going to be three hot days here in CT, with the mercury rising into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each afternoon inland. If we are able to hit 90 for 3 consecutive days, then we will have our 4th heat wave of 2017 --- it will be close, coming down to a degree or two! Coastal communities will see highs in the lower to mid-80s with an onshore flow from the south and southwest. It will also remain humid, with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. With the instability from the heat and high humidity, each day will feature a chance for an afternoon/evening isolated/pop-up storm. Each night will be mild and muggy, with low temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees.

CHANGES BY SATURDAY…

By Saturday, a low pressure system will track into the northern Great Lakes and drag a cold front towards New England. That will bring Connecticut more numerous showers and thunderstorms and thus more cloud cover. There is the potential for some heavier rainfall with some of these showers and storms, but we are not expecting a washout everywhere. High temperatures will be cooler on Saturday, only reaching the lower 80s in most places.

MUCH NICER SUNDAY…

The front will pass east of us Saturday night and high pressure will build in Sunday. That means Sunday will be the pick of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s! Plus the dew point temperatures will drop into the 50s during the day, so it will feel quite pleasant outside! Sunday night should be quite comfortable for sleeping, with low temperatures bottoming out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

STILL MOSTLY PLEASANT MONDAY…

Right now, Monday is looking like another nice day, with mostly sunny skies, continued low humidity, and highs once again between 80 and 85 degrees. However, a wave of low pressure over the Midwest might try to trigger a shower or thunderstorm in some places by the late afternoon hours. That said, we think nearly everyone will remain dry Monday.

UNCERTAIN FORECAST TUESDAY…

The computer models are at odds as to exactly what the wave of low pressure will do by the time we get to Tuesday, so we'll keep you posted! Be sure to stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News as we continue to fine tune this part of the forecast!

JULY RECAP…

This past Monday marked the end of July. At Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks it was a cool month, with an average temperature of 72.9 degrees… 0.7 degrees cooler than normal. In fact it was the coolest July at Bradley Airport since 2009, when the temperature averaged 70.2 degrees! With regard to rainfall, 6.57” fell during the month at Windsor Locks … a surplus of 2.38 inches and the 10th wettest July in the Greater Hartford Area since records began in 1905!

The July weather stats were quite different at Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport. The temperature averaged 75.2 degrees… 0.9 degrees warmer than normal, but still the coolest July in Bridgeport since 2009. The biggest difference between Sikorsky Airport and Bradley Airport in July was regarding rainfall. Only 2.54” of rain was recorded at Sikorsky Airport, a deficit of 0.92 inches compared to a typical July!

