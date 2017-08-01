Lack of state budget could mean layoffs for school district

In Tolland, due to budget woes, the district may have to lay off more teachers this month than in the last nine years.

The school superintendent is calling the potential cuts devastating and catastrophic.

"It's truly upsetting,” said Amy Blanco of Tolland.

The start of the school year is right around the corner and with no state budget t, e education funding the Tolland School District will receive is up in the air.

"The cuts are unbelievable. I mean it's not fair to the teachers that have been there and for the kids...for the size of the classes. It's going to be crazy I think,” Blanco said.

With no clarity on what their budget will be, Superintendent of Schools Walter Willett says it's a precarious guessing game as to how much to cut.

Right now, 35 to 40 positions are on the chopping block as well other reductions.

That includes moving to full pay-to-participate sports, no world language at the middle school, and class sizes as high as 26 for grades 1 through five.

"Those are things that kids need. They need programs so that they can grow in the educational department,” said Ellen Kozlowski, of Tolland.

Willett has proposed dipping into the town's fund balance to make the cuts a bit less painful. That’s something town leaders are still considering.

All of this as frustration mounts for the state legislature failing to come up with a solution.

If layoffs are part of the solution, those notices will go out on Thursday.

