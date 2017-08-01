Branford crash clears after causing heavy delays

Heavy delays were reported on I-95 north in Branford (CT DOT)

A multi-car crash is caused some heavy delays on I-95 north in Branford on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the area of exits 51 and 53, closing the left and center lanes. The highway was congested between exits 50 and 53, Department of Transportation officials said.

The highway has since reopened and the scene has cleared.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported at this time.

