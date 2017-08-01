Crash causing back-ups on I-95 in Branford

Heavy delays were reported on I-95 north in Branford (CT DOT)

A multi-car crash is causing some heavy delays on I-95 north in Branford.

The highway is congested between exits 50 and 53, Department of Transportation officials said.

The crash happened in the area of exits 51 and 53, closing the left and center lanes.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported at this time.

