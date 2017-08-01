LIFE STAR called to crash in East Hampton

LIFE STAR was called to the scene (WFSB)

Part of Bear Swamp Road was closed for the crash (WFSB)

A LIFE STAR helicopter was called to a crash in East Hampton on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a car hit a tree in the area of Bear Swamp Road. Part of the road is closed at this time.

It is unclear what the extent of any injuries is.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.