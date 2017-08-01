Granby woman found safe after being reported missing - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Granby woman found safe after being reported missing

Clara Hurley (Submitted) Clara Hurley (Submitted)
GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -

Police have safely located a 48-year-old woman who was reported missing from Granby on Tuesday.

Clara Hurley was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at her home. Police said she suffers from severe medical and cognitive issues.

She was located around 10 p.m. by Connecticut State Police in Plainville.

