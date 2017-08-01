Family of slain Meriden native speaks out ahead of murder trial

The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >
A popular beach in Connecticut has a dangerous and potential deadly attraction.More >
A popular beach in Connecticut has a dangerous and potential deadly attraction.More >
An Arkansas man is accused of sexually abusing a couple’s pet donkeys after he was caught having sex with the animals on a game camera set up to catch trespassers, according to Siloam Springs district court documents.More >
An Arkansas man is accused of sexually abusing a couple’s pet donkeys after he was caught having sex with the animals on a game camera set up to catch trespassers, according to Siloam Springs district court documents.More >
Police in New Britain are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night.More >
Police in New Britain are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night.More >
When you take a trip to the gas station to fill up your gas tank, you expect to get the gas marked on the label.More >
When you take a trip to the gas station to fill up your gas tank, you expect to get the gas marked on the label.More >
An HIV-positive former teachers' aide and track coach described as a "predator" by a Maryland prosecutor is facing more than 100 felony counts of child sex abuse, including deliberately trying to infect his alleged victims with the AIDS virus.More >
An HIV-positive former teachers' aide and track coach described as a "predator" by a Maryland prosecutor is facing more than 100 felony counts of child sex abuse, including deliberately trying to infect his alleged victims with the AIDS virus.More >
The charges have been upgraded for the 18-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a deadly crash where a woman was hit by a car in Hartford earlier this month.More >
The charges have been upgraded for the 18-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a deadly crash where a woman was hit by a car in Hartford earlier this month.More >
A Pennsylvania mother is accused of abandoning her 7-month-old child in a motel room for more than 20 hours.More >
A Pennsylvania mother is accused of abandoning her 7-month-old child in a motel room for more than 20 hours.More >
The drinks have stopped flowing at two local bars after the state's Department of Labor shut them down in a late night raid.More >
The drinks have stopped flowing at two local bars after the state's Department of Labor shut them down in a late night raid.More >