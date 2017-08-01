Family of slain Meriden native speaks out ahead of murder trial

Old wounds are about to be reopened for the Connecticut family of a murdered reality star.

Two years ago, Loredana Nesci was stabbed to death, and her boyfriend was charged with the crime.

She was a former police officer, lawyer, mother, and reality star, and her family now expects to get justice.

“It’s probably something that we’re never going to get over. Losing a loved one in this manner is very, very difficult,” said Sal Nesci, Loredana’s brother. “We often reflect on her untapped potential.”

Loredana’s life was cut short in July 2015 when police say her boyfriend, Robert Reagan, who’s also the father of her now 7-year-old son, stabbed the reality star during a domestic dispute.

“She was just beginning to hit her stride. She was doing very well professionally, she loved life. She was larger than life,” Nesci said.

Sal Nesci is a former Meriden police lieutenant who can’t speak on the details of the case or Reagan, but he and several members of his family are flying out to Los Angeles on Wednesday morning to be there for every step of Reagan’s trial.

“We have a lot of faith and confidence in the criminal justice system. We believe in fairness,” Nesci said.

With no anger in his voice, Nesci says the reason his family will be there in person is to not just memorialize Loredana, but to shine a light on domestic violence, a problem that’s under-reported or in some cases, not reported at all.

“Sometimes, there’s no signs or symptoms and it just happens. That’s what makes domestic violence so unpredictable and so dangerous,” Nesci said.

The case is expected to last for two weeks and while Reagan is facing 26 years to life in prison if convicted, the Nescis who have decades of law enforcement history in their background, are now finding themselves in the victims’ shoes and the family says they’re ready to accept whatever happens.

“Whatever the justice system deems to be fair, reasonable, equitable, we will accept the verdict. There’s nothing else we can do,” Nesci said.

As for Loredana’s son, he’s now seven, and for the time being, he is being raised by the Nescis.

