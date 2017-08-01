One person killed following shooting in New Britain

Police are investigating a shooting in New Britain (WFSB)

One person was killed late Tuesday night following a shooting in New Britain.

According to police, officers were called to the scene on Park Street around 9 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

Responding officers located a victim and secured a scene.

Investigators on the scene said they have not taken any suspects into custody.

According to New Britain city alderman Jerrell Hargraves, there was some kind of party happening inside a home leading up to the shooting.

Police said they are interviewing eyewitnesses who are, for the most part, from Hartford.

